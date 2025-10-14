New rapid DNA technology helps identify victims of Tennessee ammunition plant explosion

BUCKSNORT, Tenn. (WTVF) — A devastating explosion at an ammunition processing plant in Bucksnort has claimed 16 lives.

Investigators are using new rapid DNA technology to identify victims at an unprecedented speed.

The explosion occurred Friday morning, Oct. 10, around 7:45am at the AES plant, a privately-owned business that processes ammunition and explosives. Many people were just starting their workday when the blast happened.

On Monday, law enforcement confirmed that 16 people who were unaccounted for have lost their lives. While all 16 victims have been identified, investigators haven't been able to find all of their remains, causing additional pain for the families of the victims.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is working to speed up the identification process using new rapid DNA technology. The more traditional process was much slower because it involved driving samples back to the lab and then longer processing times.

"Once the sample is back to the lab, the quickest we could process a single sample would be about 8 hours," said Heather Lenzy, a TBI special agent and forensic scientist.

Using the new rapid DNA technology, that process can produce results in less than two hours. The technology allows forensic scientists to work on-site from a trailer, rather than making long drives back to the lab.

Within hours of the AES explosion, TBI agents began collecting genetic samples from surviving family members of the victims.

"We would then do a cross comparison to those family standards and that begins the reunification process," said Rielly Gray, TBI assistant special agent in charge.

The faster results can help families with funeral arrangements and begin the process of finding closure.

"This is a phenomenal resource that we have not been able to provide for families in the past," Gray said.

Lessons from the flood

The TBI first witnessed this technology during another tragedy in 2021, when flooding in Waverly killed 20 people. A private company brought their rapid DNA system to help with victim identification, which encouraged the TBI to purchase their own instruments.

The system came fully online earlier this year.

"We can just roll up and be ready to go -- all hands on deck," Gray said.

While no technology can make the process less emotional for families, it can reduce the agonizing wait for answers.

"Certainly we hope to be able to provide some answers soon for families in situations like this," Gray said.

The TBI emphasizes that despite being called "rapid," the technology is just as accurate as traditional DNA testing, using the same chemistry as standard lab processes.

