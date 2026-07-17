Tenn. family sues builder, contractors after Christmas house fire they say was preventable

MAURY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A family whose rental home caught fire last year has filed a lawsuit alleging multiple companies failed to address known electrical and HVAC-related hazards before the blaze destroyed their home just days before Christmas.

Attorney Dustin Kittle filed the suit in Maury County Circuit Court on behalf of Kristen Wiley, her 3 children, and LaShawn Hogan. The lawsuit names builder Meritage Homes of Tennessee, electrical contractor Romanoff Electric Residential, HVAC contractor Reliance Heating & Air Conditioning Co., property owner ET-3 LP, and property manager Transcendent Electra Management LLC, doing business as Ark Homes for Rent.

The fire happened Dec. 14, 2025, at the family's rental home in Columbia's Taylor Landing neighborhood. According to Columbia Fire & Rescue, the fire originated in the attic area of the home, where the HVAC equipment was located. The lawsuit alleges the family lost nearly all of their belongings and was displaced into temporary housing during the holiday season.

The complaint alleges residents and officials had raised concerns about electrical hazards in the neighborhood before the fire, including reports of melted disconnect boxes, improper breaker sizing, overheating electrical components, and missing HVAC inspection documentation. The lawsuit further alleges occupancy continued despite unresolved hazards and claims residents were not adequately warned about potential dangers tied to HVAC-related electrical systems.

The lawsuit points to concerns previously reported by NewsChannel 5, including missing records, overheating electrical components, and warnings raised by neighbors before the fire. A months-long investigation uncovered reports from neighbors about melted disconnect boxes, failed state re-inspections, and missing HVAC inspection records tied to homes in Taylor Landing.

Kittle said the case centers on accountability.

"This case is about accountability. Our clients lost the place they called home and nearly everything they owned just days before Christmas after repeated concerns had been raised about HVAC-related electrical hazards within the development. Our justice system exists to uncover the truth, and we look forward to presenting the evidence so the facts can speak for themselves," Kittle said.

Court filings from Meritage Homes deny wrongdoing and argue all required inspections and approvals were completed before people moved into the home. In its response, Meritage pointed to a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the City of Columbia in May 2021 and stated the company "properly completed construction" of the property before it was sold.

But the builder also acknowledged in court filings that reports had been made before the fire regarding what it described as a "potential fire hazard" involving HVAC circuit breakers in some Taylor Landing homes.

Meritage denied the lawsuit's allegations that it acted negligently or failed to comply with inspection requirements. The company also argued the lawsuit should be dismissed and said plaintiffs are not entitled to damages.

Separate responses filed by the property owner and management company also deny liability and argue they were not aware of any dangerous condition that made the fire foreseeable.

The case remains in its early stages, and no other court findings have been made. Formal responses from some other defendants are still pending.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com