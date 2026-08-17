Clarksville soccer advocates push for funding to complete Rossview Athletic Complex

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For decades, soccer has been a major part of the Clarksville community. But supporters of the sport say the city's current facilities have struggled to keep up with demand.

Denise Pickett, former president of the Montgomery County Soccer Association, says Heritage Park has long since outgrown its original purpose. "It was built for 1,500 players. We surpassed that well over 10 years ago," Pickett said.

According to Pickett, the park serves more than just recreational soccer leagues. Travel teams, the Clarksville Soccer Club and the Clarksville Christian School teams have also relied on the facilities for games and practices. "It's been used and overused," she said.

The need for additional soccer and athletic facilities has been discussed by multiple Clarksville administrations since 2012. After years of planning, the city purchased property near Exit 8 along Interstate 24 with plans to build what is now known as the Rossview Athletic Complex.

Pickett noted the project was identified as one of the city's top capital priorities in 2025. However, funding needed to complete the next phase of the project was not included in the city's most recent budget.

Pickett recently filed a public records request seeking documentation related to the project and its costs. She says records provided by the city show approximately $34 million has already been spent on the athletic complex. "What are we doing? What are we doing?" Pickett said. "Why are we spending so much and not finishing it?"

Pickett argues that regardless of whether residents originally supported the project, taxpayers have already invested too much money to leave it unfinished. "Whether you are for or against that athletic complex, I think taxpayers would agree... we're $34 million in, this needs to be completed," she said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts responded to NewsChannel 5's request for comment. "I am disappointed that the next phase of the Rossview Athletic Complex was one of many projects that did not receive funding during the recently-concluded budget process for the city of Clarksville," Pitts wrote.

For now, the future timeline for completing the Rossview Athletic Complex remains uncertain as supporters continue pushing city leaders to make the project a funding priority.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.