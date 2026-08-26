Mistrial declared in 2024 killing of Ft. Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mistrial has been declared in the murder case surrounding the death of Fort Campbell soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar after nearly five days of testimony.

Duenas-Aguilar was found stabbed to death in her apartment in 2024. A divorced couple has been charged in connection with the killing.

During testimony, a previously undisclosed forensic interview was brought to light. The judge ruled the interview could contain new evidence, leading to the mistrial declaration.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.