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Mistrial declared in 2024 killing of Ft. Campbell soldier

Katia Duenas-Aguilar
Ft. Campbell
Katia Duenas-Aguilar
Posted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mistrial has been declared in the murder case surrounding the death of Fort Campbell soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar after nearly five days of testimony.

Duenas-Aguilar was found stabbed to death in her apartment in 2024. A divorced couple has been charged in connection with the killing.

During testimony, a previously undisclosed forensic interview was brought to light. The judge ruled the interview could contain new evidence, leading to the mistrial declaration.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.

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