Mistrial declared in 2024 killing of Ft. Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mistrial has been declared in the murder case surrounding the death of Fort Campbell soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar after nearly five days of testimony.
Duenas-Aguilar was found stabbed to death in her apartment in 2024. A divorced couple has been charged in connection with the killing.
During testimony, a previously undisclosed forensic interview was brought to light. The judge ruled the interview could contain new evidence, leading to the mistrial declaration.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for early October.
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