Student's family speaks out after former Tenn. teacher indicted for showing her explicit photos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Makenzie Ellithorpe's father says his family finally felt relief after the former Montgomery Central High School teacher his daughter accused of showing her nude photos during class was arrested.

Matthew Vedder, 49, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of exhibiting obscene material to a minor. He bonded out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

The charges are misdemeanors under Tennessee law, specifically TCA 39-17-911. The Sumner County District Attorney's Office, acting as special prosecutor, presented the results of the law enforcement investigation to a Montgomery County grand jury on July 7, which returned the indictment. Assistant District Attorney General Nathan Nichols has been assigned to prosecute the case.

It has been four months since Makenzie told her family and law enforcement that Vedder showed her nude photos during class.

"I looked up to him because he was my teacher. And so I'm like why... why me?" Makenzie said.

Makenzie sat down with NewsChannel 5 exclusively to share her story, saying the incident was no accident.

"No, because I mean, I feel like if it was an accident, they, I mean, he could have jerked his phone away. He could have said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry. Like you were not supposed to see that.' Like he could have apologized or he could have, you know, jerked his phone away. But that's not what happened," Makenzie said.

She said she saw between 6 and 8 photos.

Back in March, the Clarksville Montgomery County School System said Vedder — who is married to the school district's superintendent, Dr. Jean Luna Vedder — acknowledged the incident but said it was accidental. Makenzie and her family say it was intentional.

Vedder resigned April 9 while assigned to an alternative worksite pending the outcome of external investigations. By resigning, Vedder waived any due-process rights afforded to tenured teachers under state law.

Since the incident, Makenzie's family attended school board meetings demanding accountability. In June, Makenzie publicly addressed the school board about the incident.

"I no longer felt safe in a place where I was supposed to feel protected," Makenzie said.

Her father, Adam Ellithorpe, says the arrest feels like one step closer to justice.

"I think justice looks like him wearing an orange jumpsuit permanently. And I think it would be his teacher's license being revoked where he could never be a teacher again," Adam said.

Adam says Makenzie still struggles to fall asleep and process what happened. When he called her with news of the arrest, he says the family finally felt some relief.

"And she said, I know that you would never quit fighting for me. She said, and I knew mom wouldn't either. And she said, I really want to tell you how much I appreciate you all believing me and standing up for what y'all thought was right," Adam said.

Adam says he never considered giving up.

"If I would have been silent and I wouldn't have came forward, I don't think we'd be sitting here today. I think it would have been swept under the rug," Adam said.

In a statement, the Clarksville Montgomery County School System said law enforcement has not shared any information different from what was initially reported on March 9. The district said there were no prior investigations or disciplinary records involving Vedder during his employment and that it had not been informed of any additional concerns uncovered during the investigation.

The district confirmed it has submitted its final report regarding Vedder to the State Board of Education. It also said that based on what was officially reported by law enforcement on March 9, even an accidental display of inappropriate content could have resulted in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal for conduct unbecoming.

The Sumner County District Attorney's Office said this will be its only statement until the case is resolved, citing the public interest in the case, and reminded the public that Vedder is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com