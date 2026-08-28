Fisk University releases report on academic benefits of proposed campus data center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some Fisk University faculty released a report outlining the academic benefits of a proposed data center on the historic Nashville HBCU's campus, as the project continues to face opposition from students, alumni and community members.

The proposed data center is part of the university's $1 billion "Quantum Leap" initiative. According to the faculty report, the facility would include a 30,000-square-foot educational center and a 70,000-square-foot, 30-megawatt data center on the south end of campus.

The data center would be leased to outside companies. Fisk would seek internships and employment opportunities through those partnerships, giving students hands-on experience with artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity.

The report also addresses environmental concerns that have fueled opposition to the project. Faculty report the new cooling technology would recirculate water and the building would be designed to reduce noise.

On power, The authors of the report write the center would have separate commercial arrangements through NES and TVA, and that neighbors would not see increased rates or reduced access to energy.

Fisk University President Dr. Agenia Walker Clark addressed concerns about the project's impact when Aaron Cantrell sat down with her in May.

"We have no intentions of doing any environmental harm. No harm to our neighbors who have been good to us over the years and don't want to do any harm to our students," Walker Clark said.

Despite those assurances, opposition to the project remains. Critics have voiced strong objections to the plan.

"We say an absolute and unwavering no to the proposed campus data center," said one opponent.

You can read the "The Academic Benefit of a Data Center on the Campus of Fisk University" whitepaper, here.

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