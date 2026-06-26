Rosetta Miller Perry, founder of the Tennessee Tribune, dies at 91 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rosetta Miller Perry, the founder, publisher, and CEO of the Tennessee Tribune, died Thursday at the age of 91.

Perry spoke softly, but her words carried weight. Before the Tribune, she spent two decades serving on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and also worked for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She founded the Tennessee Tribune in 1991. After traditional lenders refused to finance her vision, she invested her own savings to build what would become one of Tennessee's most influential Black-owned newspapers.

"Everything I've ever done in my life really has been for other people, not for me," Perry told NewsChannel 5 in 2021.

Anchored on historic Jefferson Street in the heart of North Nashville, the Tribune was built on a mission to tell the stories of the community that weren't getting ink elsewhere. "She could have had her office in any other place, but had it on Jefferson Street," said Rep. Harold Love Jr. (D-Nashville), who is also Pastor of Lee Chapel AME.

Perry recruited and mentored K. Dawn Rutledge to become the Tribune's first editor. "For me, personally, she took me under her wing as a very young woman," Rutledge said. "I learned how to be tough, take criticism, I learned how to be compassionate."

Along the way, Perry became a political force in Nashville. "When I thought about making my entrance into politics, I knew there was one place I had to go by, and that was to go by and talk to Ms. Perry," Rep. Love said. "There were times before I got to know her where I was very scared of Mrs. Perry, because she had such a powerful influence."

Love described Perry as a fierce champion for the causes and people she believed in — including NewsChannel 5 Senior Meteorologist Lelan Statom. When Statom was named National Weather Service Broadcast of the Year, the Tribune wrote up a glowing article that Statom had framed. "Very nice for the recognition coming from the paper, and especially coming from Miss Rosetta," Statom said.

But Perry's direct style cut both ways. "If she had a side of a story that she didn't agree with, whether it was with me or any of the things we covered, she would let you know," Statom said. "She was a strong woman — very strong woman."

"She was courageous, she was bold," Rutledge said.

A controversial example of that directness came in 2008, when Perry was furious that people registered to vote had not cast their ballots. She published their names and addresses in the Tribune. "Sometimes when you embarrass people, they do the right thing," Perry said in a 2008 interview.

"I think some people were angry about their names in the paper," Rutledge said. "It got results in the end."

Perry's work earned national recognition, including the National Newspaper Publishers Association's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Metropolitan Nashville & Davidson County Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite remembered Perry as a giant in the community and a dear friend and mentor. "Mrs. Rosetta Miller Perry poured wisdom into my life through countless late-night conversations about politics, family, leadership, faith, and life. Her advice was honest, her encouragement unwavering, and her commitment to our community unmatched," Wilhoite said. "She built institutions, elevated voices, and opened doors for generations of leaders."

The Metropolitan Council Minority Caucus also mourned Perry's passing, calling her the "Queen Mother" of the Black press.

"Rosetta Miller-Perry understood that an informed community is an empowered community. She didn't just publish a newspaper — she preserved our history, elevated our voices, and held institutions accountable. Nashville is stronger because she refused to let our stories go untold. An independent Black press is essential to a healthy democracy, and her legacy reminds us why protecting it remains so important," said Councilwoman Kyonzté Toombs, Chair of the Metropolitan Council Minority Caucus.

Perry is survived by family members Wanda, Brandon, and James. You can read the Tribune's tribute to their founder here.

Given her soft but powerful voice, it only feel fitting to give her the final word here as well. "I have never ever thought about me, period. And I think... that's why I'm blessed," Perry said in 2021.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.