From homeowners to contractors: Concerns raised about Rutherford County builder Canaan Builders

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Questions from neighbors about an unfinished Murfreesboro townhome development have led more people to contact Rutherford County Reporter Aaron Cantrell with concerns about the builder and other Hensley-related companies.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported on a townhome development on North Spring Street after neighbors said they had seen little progress at the property for months.

Watch report from Aaron Cantrell

From homeowners to contractors: Concerns raised about Murfreesboro builder Canaan Builders

After that story aired, Cantrell received additional messages from people raising concerns about their experiences doing business with Eric Hensley and Hensley-related companies.

Hensley, who told NewsChannel 5 he is part-owner of Canaan Builders, agreed to sit down for an interview to respond.

“Social media is very interesting. You can hide behind a keyboard and say whatever you want and however you want to say it, no repercussions and someone actually looking at you and saying that’s not correct,” Hensley said.

Hensley said disputes can be part of operating a large business.

“As part of a business that does millions of dollars a year, you have things you have to work through,” he said.

Family shares experience with Canaan Builders

One family provided NewsChannel 5 with a statement detailing its experience with Canaan Builders. The full statement reads:

We hired Canaan Builders LLC of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to build our family home and paid approximately $619,000 over the course of the project. After about a year of construction, the rough-in stage was still incomplete, significant work remained unfinished, and water had entered the house. Concerned that the progress did not match the amount we had paid, we hired an independent construction professional, whose written assessment valued the completed work and materials at approximately $295,000.“We also learned of payment issues involving subcontractors and suppliers connected to our home. We know we are not the only family who has experienced serious problems with this builder. I have personally spoken with other homeowners who described similar experiences involving unfinished work, substantial payments, and other construction-related concerns.“This was supposed to be our family home. Instead, we have been left trying to finish a house into which we have already invested hundreds of thousands of dollars. The financial and emotional impact has been tremendous. Building a home requires trusting someone with one of a family’s largest investments, and we deeply regret having placed that trust in them.“We are speaking out to document our experience and help other homeowners recognize the importance of keeping detailed records, verifying that construction progress matches payments, and addressing warning signs early. Because we are pursuing legal remedies, there are matters we cannot discuss, but we have records, photographs, payment documentation, an independent construction assessment, and other project-related materials.“Ultimately, we want to keep another family from suffering the way we have.

Cantrell read the full statement to Hensley during their interview.

“I know exactly who that is, and I find that comical that’s what they wanted to send,” Hensley responded. “I have honestly nothing much to say about that because their project, they kicked me off of.”

Court records show multiple legal disputes

NewsChannel 5 reviewed court records and identified at least two dozen lawsuits involving Canaan Builders and other Hensley-related companies across at least three Middle Tennessee counties.

The lawsuits involve different companies, projects and allegations.

In one lawsuit filed in August, Nieto Brothers Concrete LLC alleges Canaan Builders failed to fully pay for concrete-related construction work. The company is seeking $35,830, along with attorney fees, expenses, interest and other costs. The lawsuit also seeks to enforce mechanic’s and materialmen’s liens.

In a separate Rutherford County case, VanHooseCo alleges it contracted with Hensley Civil LLC to provide pipe and culvert materials for a development and that $18,569.70 remained unpaid. The lawsuit seeks to enforce a mechanic’s and materialmen’s lien and includes claims for breach of contract and alleged violations of Tennessee’s Prompt Pay Act.

Those are allegations made in court filings. Cantrell asked Hensley about some of the litigation.

“I can’t speak on any open litigation,” Hensley said.

Court records reviewed by NewsChannel 5 also show some claims involving Hensley-related companies have been dismissed, while other cases remain pending.

Hensley said some of the people making accusations against him have not personally reached out to him.

“I’m always open to a conversation and to sitting down,” Hensley said. “What I found in the long run with everything over done, when you have a conversation with someone normally things get handled a lot more appropriately than going through attorneys or social media.”

Canaan Builders still has multiple projects in the area, including townhomes on Bradyville Pike that Hensley said are complete.

When asked about the status of the company’s remaining projects, Hensley said there are roughly 25 to 30 left.

“Maybe 20 in the last 90% and a few in the 50% range,” Hensley said.

Hensley said more can happen behind the scenes than customers or others may see.

“The truth will come out,” Hensley said. “That’s what these owners say, the truth will come out, and it will — the actual truth.”

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