'We need new leadership:' Tenn. Mayor blasts MTSU leaders, citing more than a decade of disagreements

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A public dispute between Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and Middle Tennessee State University has escalated, with the mayor calling for new leadership at the institution during a lengthy Facebook Live broadcast Monday night.

"I 100 percent think that we need new leadership at MTSU," Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland said during his Facebook Live video, as he reassured listeners that his frustrations are with university leaders and not the university itself. McFarland is an alumnus of MTSU and previously served as Student Body President.

The mayor detailed more than a decade of tensions between city officials and university leadership. McFarland touched on the 2011 murder of MTSU women's basketball player Tina Stewart and how the university was unwilling to break advertising relationships with apartment complexes that were posing problems for the safety of off-campus students.

McFarland also mentioned an incident when MTSU wanted to remove their banners along the Murfreesboro city square when a group of white nationalists were planning to protest there, citing concerns about the optics of their banner being in the background of news coverage.

But the breaking point apparently came when MTSU requested permission to expand their aerospace program at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport. "As the university has grown, and the aviation program has grown, it has put some pressure and challenge in terms of just capacity," MTSU President Sidney McPhee told NewsChannel 5 back in 2023.

The city expressed concerns about airport capacity limitations and proposed capping the aerospace program's growth. "The airport is finite. It can only handle so much traffic. So we were just saying there needed to be a cap in that program. And apparently capping that was a dirty word," McFarland said.

McFarland added there had been minimal infrastructure investment from the university at the current airport location.

In response to the city's position, MTSU announced plans to relocate its aviation program to Shelbyville Municipal Airport. The university stated on its website that "the city of Murfreesboro forestalled further expansion of our program at the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport."

McFarland characterized the university's decision as abandoning the partnership. "The university getting mad and ultimately picking up their toys from the sand box and saying we're leaving," McFarland said.

The relocation will significantly impact students, who currently enjoy an 8-10 minute drive to aviation classes at the Murfreesboro airport. Once the program moves to Shelbyville, students will face at least a 30-minute commute, though MTSU plans to offer shuttle service.

The transition to Shelbyville is expected to take the rest of this decade. A university spokesperson says major construction will wrap up in 2028 and classes are expected to begin in Shelbyville between 2029-2031.

During the Facebook Live, Mayor McFarland did sing the praises of MTSU President Sidney McPhee for one matter — taking decisive action against the head of Judicial Affairs for the university posting a controversial social media post about the death of Charlie Kirk.

Both MTSU President Sidney McPhee and Mayor McFarland declined to respond to requests for comment about the dispute.

An MTSU spokesperson did provide a statement about the aviation program relocation, saying the university made a strategic decision to move to Shelbyville to enhance student training and address the critical shortage of qualified aviation professionals. "MTSU has enjoyed its longtime partnership with Murfreesboro Airport as a home base for our nationally renowned Aerospace Department, now celebrating over 80 years of flight training," wrote Jimmy Hart, a spokesperson for MTSU.

The university expressed gratitude for state financial investment making the transition possible and shared deep appreciation for their future new home. "We look forward to a bright future in Shelbyville and are grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from that community," wrote Hart.

What do you make of this feud? And what harms could befall the university or city because of it? Share your thoughts with me by emailing Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.