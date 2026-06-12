Sumner County high school band director back in custody after bond raised to $2M

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The former White House High School band director accused of statutory rape by an authority figure is back in custody after a judge raised his bond to $2 million.

Dalton Hawkins, 32, was arrested May 27 after investigators said he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student while working for Sumner County Schools.

Hawkins had previously posted a $600,000 bond through a bonding company and was released from jail.

During a preliminary hearing Friday, Hawkins’ case was bound over to the grand jury. Prosecutors also presented new evidence and asked the judge to raise his bond to $1.5 million.

The judge instead raised Hawkins’ bond to $2 million, and he was immediately taken back into custody.

Sumner County Schools previously said Hawkins was removed as White House High School’s band director and is terminated as an employee.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.