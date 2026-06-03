Sumner County band director charged with statutory rape out on $600K bond

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The band director of White House High School, who has been charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, is no longer in jail after posting bond.
Previous coverage: Sumner County band director arrested for statutory rape; sheriff's office seeks more victims
Middle Tenn. high school band director arrested on statutory rape charge
Dalton Hawkins, 32, was arrested on May 27 for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor student while working for Sumner County Schools as the high school band director for White House High School.
Hawkins posted his $600,000 bond using a bail bond company and is no longer in custody as he awaits the next steps in this case.
The District Attorney's office filed a motion to increase Hawkins' bond to $1.5 million, arguing that since Hawkins' arrest, more potential victims have come forward with claims of abuse, resulting in pending additional charges.
If the motion is granted, Hawkins will have to return to jail unless he can post the higher bond.
Sumner County Schools says that Hawkins has been removed as the band director for White House High School since his arrest and that he will be terminated as an employee.
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