McMinnville VA clinic to stay open after months of uncertainty

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some good news for veterans in Warren County: The McMinnville VA clinic, which was once set to close, will now remain open for the foreseeable future.

The announcement comes after months of uncertainty for veterans who rely on the clinic for medical care.

Back in March, NewsChannel 5 spoke with several veterans who were worried about the clinic's planned closure. The VA had cited staffing challenges and a lack of providers in the area.

Veterans raised concerns about having to travel farther for care, particularly elderly and disabled patients who would face longer drives to clinics in Tullahoma or Cookeville.

The clinic was originally scheduled to close May 31, but after local leaders and lawmakers stepped in, the VA agreed to keep it open through the end of 2026.

Now, there's a more permanent solution.

In an October announcement, Congressman Scott DesJarlais said he met with VA Secretary Doug Collins and learned the clinic would remain open under VA management and staffing.

The two also discussed plans to bring in full-time VA employees and improve the quality of care at the facility.

"I am proud of the joint effort put forth by my office and Secretary Collins’ office to keep the McMinnville VA Clinic open for the foreseeable future," DesJarlais said in a statement.

DesJarlais said his office will continue working with VA officials and checking in with veterans to make sure the clinic continues meeting their needs.