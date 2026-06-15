This Tenn. city just passed a pause on data centers, town hall scheduled to discuss future regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn — McMinnville joined the charge against data centers. City leaders passed an 18-month moratorium on data centers.

Now, the city wants to keep the public informed on how it is moving forward to protect itself once the pause ends.

McMinnville will host town halls on June 25th and 29th at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

"Join us for two upcoming Town Hall meetings to discuss the history, current regulations, and potential regulatory pathways to address community concerns within a proper legal framework," read a social media post about the meetings.

McMinnville City Administrator Nolan Ming said the city will take the next 18-months to study the concerns and issues that come with data centers like impacts to water, the environment, the electrical grid, and noise. It also wants to hear from residents on concerns or questions they have concerning data centers or crypto mining facilities.

The town halls will be live streamed if you can not attend.

Coffee County recently passed a moratorium on data centers. Its Planning Commission is working to draft changes to zoning regulations.

Do you have concerns about a data center potentially coming to your town? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com