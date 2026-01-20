A Nolensville mom advocates for silent panic alarm technology in Tennessee schools statewide

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nolensville mother is pushing Tennessee lawmakers to expand funding for silent panic alarms in all schools across the state, hoping the wearable technology could save lives during emergencies.

Kristen Rucker, a mother of two boys, has been searching for school safety solutions since the Covenant and Antioch school shootings changed Middle Tennessee families forever. "When you think about your kids at school, we're understandably worried about their safety," Rucker said.

After hearing about silent panic alarms from fellow mothers, Rucker became convinced this technology could make a difference. "There can be a lot of debate on prevention, and those are important conversations that need to continue to happen — but that stuff takes a long time — so I don't want to get stuck there," Rucker said.

The panic alarms allow any staff member to trigger a total school lockdown by repeatedly pressing a crisis alert badge they wear. "Every mom I forwarded it to said the same thing. How do we get this technology in our schools? How do we get this to our teachers? Because seconds matter," Rucker said.

Tennessee lawmakers previously passed "Alyssa's Law," named in memory of a victim in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Alyssa's mother, Lori Alhadeff, has advocated for the legislation. "Therefore, every school needs their panic button," Alhadeff said in a 2023 interview.

The Tennessee version established a pilot program for six public and private school systems to test the technology from Centegix. They were awarded to Franklin County Schools, Christ's Legacy Academy, Hollow-Rock Bruceton, Priest Lake Christian Academy, Sacred Heart Cathedral School and Gibson County Special District.

"That's a great start, but like let's move from 6 to like all of them," Rucker said.

Rucker is calling on state lawmakers to provide enough funding for every school -- public or private -- to have this technology. "I would breathe so much easier knowing my teachers have that on their badge, they have it around their neck. Help is just a click of a button away," Rucker said.

However, the issue may not be willingness but availability of funds. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally warned, in a sit-down interview two weeks ago, that this legislative session will be tight, depending on how revenues come in. "It could be, it definitely could be" a harsh reality for some members, McNally said.

According to a state review, the panic alarm proposal would cost about $14 million to install in every public school and $19 million to also include private schools. The cost is expected to go down after the initial installation of the technology "You can't put a price on life and luckily the sticker price on this is doable. Tennessee can do this," Rucker said.

Rucker believes the technology could be at least part of the solution parents have been hoping for. "We can't control like what happens, but we can choose how we're going to respond. And let's be a state that's like, we're going to respond as quick as possible," Rucker said.

The legislation to make Alyssa's Law statewide is being sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, and State House Rep. Ron Gant, R-Piperton. However, no debate has been scheduled on the bill so far this session.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.