Brentwood weighs future of unlicensed Brenthaven Arboretum

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood City commissioners discussed the potential future of the unlicensed Brenthaven Arboretum during Thursday’s informational meeting.

Brentwood city managers told commissioners it would cost around $100,000 to bring the Brenthaven Arboretum up to code so that all could use it.

Last month, I tagged along with the Tree Board when they went to inspect the 16-acre tract of city-owned land.

Brenthaven homeowners nearby turned that land into the arboretum without city leaders knowing about it.

“I'm actually pretty angry he put us in this situation. There was a great area, people enjoyed it and took it too far,” Commissioner Kim Smithson Gawrys said.

The city is working on an official report of their findings.

However, commissioners seemed in agreement to save money and give the Brenthaven residents time to remove whatever benches, signs and bridges are on the land, restoring the area back to what it was.

None of the trees will be removed.