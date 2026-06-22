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Competition heats up at Tenn. Senior Olympics in Williamson County

The annual Tennessee Senior Olympics are underway in Williamson County. Athletes are competing for a spot to represent the state at the 2027 Nationals.
Competition heats up at Tenn. Senior Olympics in Williamson County
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WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Tennessee Senior Olympics are underway in Williamson County.

Athletes are competing for a spot to represent the state at the 2027 Nationals.

Sports offered include bowling, powerlifting, and several road races.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChanel5.com

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