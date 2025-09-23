Contract severed with Gasser Property Mgmt amid financial woes and more homeowners spooked by insurance lapses

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Serious financial trouble is forcing at least one builder to terminate their contracts with Gasser Property Management, even after years of long-standing business relationships.

I have continued to investigate this company and sort through the mounting questions surrounding how they do business. I spoke to homeowners in yet another community, this time on the edge of Williamson County.

It was the talk of the Carothers Farms neighborhood during their women's coffee group on Thursdays at the cafe.

"So this is disconcerting; you want to live where you know things are a-ok," Peggy Sisk said.

Sisk started gathering her neighbors and wondered if what I uncovered about Gasser Property Management in Provincetown and Hickory Hills was happening in their subdivision. She found out their master insurance policy for her townhouse expired in May, meaning just like neighbors in other Gasser-managed properties, their homes were not covered.

"Terrible. Absolutely terrible," Sisk said.

"I don't know if they used the funds appropriately," said homeowner and neighbor Dave Whisler.

After retiring from a career as a CPA, Whisler took a closer look at the neighborhood's $1.3 million budget for 2024. When he did, a figure gave him pause. For a neighborhood association bringing in $1.3 million, he wondered why there was only a relatively small amount set aside in a fund meant to pay for major repairs and improvements.

"Right now, there's $30,000 in a capital reserve. When it comes time to replace roofs or do major landscaping projects, there's going to have to be a special assessment of the owners," Whisler said.

The group said the figures prompt even more questions for their HOA board, still controlled by their builders, Regent Homes.

The president of Regent Homes, David McGowan, said that after our reports aired on Newschannel 5, they too struggled to get in touch with Mr. Emery Gasser, the owner of Gasser Property Management, with whom they have had a business relationship for over 30 years.

McGowan says he made contact with Gasser on Monday, and after that conversation, he decided to terminate their contracts with Gasser Property Management because Gasser told him he's in serious financial trouble.

My calls and texts again went unanswered, and the doors at Gasser Property Management were locked during business hours.

"Hello, this is Emory Gasser. I'm unable to take your call at the moment. If you'll leave me a message, I'll call you back as soon as possible," is what I heard over the voicemail recording.

I stopped by their office, and still, there was no one to be found.

"He's running scared, he's trying to avoid everybody he can," Sisk said.

"Well, it's the age-old story of being accountable and having the power to hold somebody accountable," another resident said.

These unanswered calls are leaving yet another neighborhood wondering if they should exercise their power to hold the manager of their dues and properties accountable.

McGowan said they are shopping for insurance providers as they work to sever their relationship with Gasser, though neighbors should be covered through the end of the month.

In previous stories, I filed public records requests with the Davidson and Wilson county clerks and found Gasser Property Management did not have an active business license in those counties. I found out the company doesn't have one for Williamson County either.

Since I started reporting on this company, I've heard from more than 2 dozen people with concerns of their own and would like to hear from you, too. Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

