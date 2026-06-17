DUI enforcement operation to honor fallen Brentwood officer Friday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Franklin Police Department will join the Brentwood Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Friday evening for a DUI enforcement saturation operation in honor of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.

Legieza was killed on June 18, 2020, when an impaired driver crossed the center line and struck his patrol vehicle head-on while he was on duty.

Officials said the enforcement effort serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving and the importance of making responsible choices before getting behind the wheel.

Officers and troopers from all three agencies will be deployed throughout the evening, actively looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, drugs or other substances.

The effort is especially meaningful to the Franklin Police Department, as Legieza's father, Lt. Scott Legieza, serves with the agency.

“Every impaired driving crash is preventable,” Scott Legieza said. “Honoring Destin’s memory means doing everything we can to keep another family from experiencing the same loss.”

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to public safety.

“Destin’s legacy continues to inspire all of us,” Faulkner said. “This operation is about honoring his sacrifice and preventing future tragedies. We encourage everyone to plan ahead and never drive impaired.”

Police are encouraging anyone who plans to drink alcohol or use other impairing substances to make transportation arrangements before going out. Officials recommend designating a sober driver, using a rideshare service, calling a taxi or finding another safe way home instead of driving while impaired.