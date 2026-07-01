Fairview prepares for 15th annual July 3 celebration

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WTVF) — The stage is being set for Fairview's 15th annual July 3rd celebration! Families can expect food, music, and fireworks at the event. The event starts a 2 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

This year misting fans will be on site to help attendees keep cool!

Watch my live interview for more details on how the city is celebrating Independence Day! Have a similar event? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com