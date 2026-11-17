FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's opening weekend for FrankTown Festival of Lights! The holiday light show begins Nov. 20 and will be open through Dec. 31.

The festival is made up of 200 light displays with 2 million Christmas lights across a mile and a half at the Williamson County Agricultural Center. Proceeds support FrankTown Open Hearts.

"We've been around for over 20 years serving the youth in Franklin. We teach them life skills; we do homework help, we teach them sewing, and automotive repair, culinary arts. It's a great program helping the youth in the area," said Kristi Sylvester.

Tickets for FrankTown Festival of Lights are $35 a car. Check out Walkin' Wednesdays, where families can walk through the light displays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

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