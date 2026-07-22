Free Teens Try Transit Day happening now in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Teens Try Transit Day in Franklin. The shuttles are taking teens all over town to explore and get familiar with public transit. The Blue Route runs from The Factory, to The Galleria, to downtown Franklin! The experience is open to all teens 12-18.

Watch Megan's full live interview to learn more about Teen Try Transit Day in Franklin. Have an event you want her to cover? Email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com