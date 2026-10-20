Previously enrolled in Home Safe Franklin? Police say you need to register again

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are asking families and caregivers who use the Home Safe Franklin program to register their loved ones through a new system.

That includes both people enrolling in the program for the first time and those who previously registered.

Home Safe Franklin was launched to help officers more quickly locate and safely reunite people with their families if they wander away or go missing. The program is designed for people living with conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and Down syndrome.

Families and caregivers can provide information including a recent photo, physical description, known routines and emergency contacts. That information is kept in a confidential database available to law enforcement.

Police say having those details available before an emergency can give officers important information immediately if someone is reported missing.

Anyone who was previously enrolled in Home Safe Franklin will need to register again using the department's new registration tool.

You can learn more about Home Safe Franklin and register here.