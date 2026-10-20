PumpkinFest returns to Franklin for two-day event for the first time in festival's 40-year history

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The air is getting cooler and the days are getting shorter, so it must be time for PumpkinFest! This will be the festival's 41st year, and for the first time ever it will be a Saturday and Sunday event in downtown Franklin.
PumpkinFest favorites are returning for the expanded festival, including live music, Autumn Alley, and pet costume contests.
With lots of family fun happening all weekend long, Franklin Transit will be shuttling people from The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and downtown. Rides will cost $1. The last shuttle will leave 15 minutes before the end of PumpkinFest. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m on Sunday.
Watch Megan's full live interviews to learn more about this year's event and how to make the most of your PumpkinFest experience! You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston