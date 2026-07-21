Volunteers stuffing 1,000+ backpacks for The Big Backpack Giveaway this weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Backpack Giveaway is gearing up to get students ready for the first day of school. 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out to students ahead of the school year.

What: Free School Supplies

Where: 1030 Excellence Way, Franklin TN

When: 9 a.m.- Noon, until supplies run out

Who: All Ages

Watch Megan's full interview to learn more details about the giveaway! Have a story idea? Email her anytime at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.