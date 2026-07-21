Volunteers stuffing 1,000+ backpacks for The Big Backpack Giveaway this weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Backpack Giveaway is gearing up to get students ready for the first day of school. 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out to students ahead of the school year.
What: Free School Supplies
Where: 1030 Excellence Way, Franklin TN
When: 9 a.m.- Noon, until supplies run out
Who: All Ages
Watch Megan's full interview to learn more details about the giveaway! Have a story idea? Email her anytime at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.
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A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.
- Carrie Sharp