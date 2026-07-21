Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
94  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeWilliamson County

Actions

Volunteers stuffing 1,000+ backpacks for The Big Backpack Giveaway this weekend

More than 1,000 students to receive school supplies for free at The Big Backpack Giveaway
The Big Backpack Giveaway is this weekend in Franklin
Posted

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Backpack Giveaway is gearing up to get students ready for the first day of school. 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out to students ahead of the school year.

What: Free School Supplies
Where: 1030 Excellence Way, Franklin TN
When: 9 a.m.- Noon, until supplies run out
Who: All Ages

Watch Megan's full interview to learn more details about the giveaway! Have a story idea? Email her anytime at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.