What to know as preliminary work starts on Franklin's East Main Street bridge

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Preliminary work is set to begin on Franklin's East Main Street bridge on August 24.

The project, which NewsChannel 5 reported on in June, will force a partial closure of the bridge.

Motorists can expect intermittent flagging operations on the bridge when the preliminary work starts. Those operations will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Once demolition and construction starts, one lane of travel will be open in each direction with the possibility of occasional flagging, according to TDOT.

Any work that requires the full bridge to be closed will occur at night be communicated prior to it happening.

TDOT says the project is estimated to be completed in summer 2028.