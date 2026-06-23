Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden to resign

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden will step down from his position leading the district.

This comes after the school board approved his contract just eight days ago.

Golden emailed the board Tuesday saying he will resign effective Aug. 7. He is leaving to become Associate Director of Finance, Administration and Legal Services with Franklin Special District.

In his message, Golden thanked the board and said he is confident in the district's future.

There are still several questions, including who will lead the district next and what steps the board will take moving forward.

Golden will not receive severance pay for resigning.

Below is the message Superintendent Jason Golden sent to Williamson County Schools staff Tuesday afternoon:

Everyone,



I am writing to share that I will be stepping down from my role as Superintendent.



This decision was not an easy one. I have truly valued my time in this district and the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated, passionate and talented educators and staff. Together, we have made meaningful progress on behalf of our students, and I will always be grateful for the relationships we have built and the work we have accomplished.



Today, it will be announced that I have accepted a position as the Associate Director of Finance, Administration and Legal Services with Franklin Special District. Earlier today, I gave our Board 45 days notice of my plan to step down, per the terms of my contract.



I want you to know how confident I am in this district’s future. The strength of this organization has always been its people, and I have no doubt that your commitment to students and to each other will keep the district moving forward and achieving at a high level.



It has truly been an honor to serve this community. Thank you for everything you do each day and for the support, care and professionalism you bring to your work.



With sincere appreciation,



Jason Golden