‘Be a Kyler:’ Tenn. hwy. dedicated to 16-year-old killed in 2024 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Highway 840 was formally dedicated Friday in memory of Kyler Gatica, a Wilson County teenager killed in a crash in 2024.

State Rep. Clark Boyd said he joined state Sens. Mark Pody and Dawn White for the dedication of the Kyler Gatica Memorial Highway, which covers Highway 840 from mile markers 53 to 55.

Kyler was 16 when he was killed in October 2024. His family was driving home from a vacation on Highway 840 when another driver rear-ended their vehicle about 30 minutes from home. Boyd said the crash was caused by a distracted driver.

Gov. Bill Lee signed the memorial highway designation into law earlier this year.

Kyler's parents, Matt and Stephanie Gatica, have worked to keep their son's legacy alive. Kyler was remembered in his community for his kindness and for reaching out to children who sometimes had a harder time making friends.

That legacy has inspired the message “Be a Kyler,” encouraging others to follow his example by choosing kindness and making a positive impact.

His parents also created Kyler's Impact Foundation, which promotes acts of kindness and positive change while raising awareness about road safety and working to prevent injuries and deaths.