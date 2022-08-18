Step right up! The Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair opens this week

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County - Tennessee State Fair is back!

The theme of this year’s fair is "95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee." Everyone will get the chance to see what's great about the entire state in one visit.

Each year an agricultural commodity is chosen to promote agriculture and educate people attending the fair.

The focus this year will be "Year of Hay,” which means there will be educational exhibits for people to learn more about what farmers do and to grow good hay for animals.

Chickens at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair

Each county has been asked to set up an exhibit to show fairgoers what’s unique about their area.

This year, nine new rides have been added to the midway.

If you’re planning to come out to the fair during its 10-day run, organizers encourage visitors to take advantage of satellite off-site parking so you're not waiting in back-ups.

Buses will be making free trips from Cumberland University’s Football Parking Lot, First Baptist Church and the Wilson County Courthouse.

No weapons or guns will be allowed inside the fairgrounds.

Since this is the biggest fair in the state, expect lots of people. Because of the huge crowd, organizers are urging parents with children to take advantage of the photo booths located at each of the gates. This will enable workers and law enforcement officials to get a better description of a child should they get separated from their guardian.

The fair will be held from August 18 through 27. Information about new rides, tickets and parking is all on the fair website.