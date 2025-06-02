Summer meal programs fill critical gap for Nashville children as Tennessee opts out of federal food assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When school cafeterias close for summer break, millions of children across the country lose access to two daily meals, putting them at risk for both immediate hunger and long-term health consequences.

According to Feeding America, students who don't get enough nutrition over the summer months are more likely to experience long-term health consequences.

Children with inadequate summer nutrition often consume empty calories just to feel full, increasing their risk of childhood obesity.

The impact extends beyond physical health. These students experience what experts call a "summer slide," returning to school in the fall up to two months behind in reading.

In Nashville, one agency stepping up to address this critical need is the Metropolitan Action Commission. They are prepared to distribute 200,000 meals between June 2 and July 25 so children who rely on subsidized meals during the school year don't go hungry.

"We don't take it lightly. We believe in the mission of it. And that's why we want to make sure the children are fed during the summer months," said Marvin Cox from the Metro Action Commission.

Metro Action participates in the USDA's Summer Food Service Program, delivering nutritious, kid-friendly meals to 88 locations across Nashville throughout June and July. They can provide meals to approximately 110 community locations that provide safe spaces for youth to gather in the summertime, so just reach out. Currently, sites include community centers in Metro parks, churches, and apartment complexes where at least 51% of children in the area receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year. Any child can receive a meal without documentation requirements.

"We don't know where kids are getting their meals. And in some cases, the meals they get from our agency could be their meals for the day," Cox said.

Last summer, collectively, 4.9 million meals were distributed by organizations that participated in the Summer Food Service Program from across the state.

Family budgets are particularly stretched during summer months when children are home for more meals each day. The situation is compounded in Tennessee, which opted out of the federal Summer EBT program that would have provided $120 per child for summer food assistance.

Despite this setback, community programs remain available to help families in need.

"It's very important that the community know about this particular program," Cox said.

For nearly two decades, Metro Action Commission has made this program available to Nashville families.

To find Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) [google.com] sites near you, you can use the USDA Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder. You can also call 211 or text "FOOD" to 877-877.

If you're experiencing unmet needs in your community, you can reach out to me directly at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.