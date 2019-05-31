Survivor of Westmoreland killings released from hospital

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. — The sole survivor of the Westmoreland killings was released from the hospital Wednesday.
Mary Sue Hosale was injured in the attack that killed eight people in April.
She was released the same day the suspect, 25-year-old Michael Cummins, was in court to see his case ordered to a grand jury.
Cummins was charged with killing eight people in rural Westmoreland, including his parents, uncle and a 12-year-old girl. Six bodies were found at one home. Two were found at separate scenes.
Niland says Hosale is another relative of Cummins.
Hosale was significantly and says she doesn't remember anything about the incident .
