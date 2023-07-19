Watch Now
News

Actions

Suspect in January murder caught, 2 more suspects still at-large

Salem Mason Drive murder suspect mugshots.jpeg
Metro police
Chadwick Wells, 24 (L), Keondre Wells, 21 (M), and Deshawn Wells, 20 (R), have all been indicted on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of felony first-degree murder.
Salem Mason Drive murder suspect mugshots.jpeg
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 23:41:37-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of three brothers who are suspects in a double homicide shooting at a park in January was caught Tuesday after running from police.

Deshawn Wells, 20, is charged with murder after a grand jury indictment last month, along with 24-year-old Chadwick Wells and 21-year-old Keondre Wells.

Metro police say officers with the North Precinct, using information obtained by Officer Jean McCormack, spotted Deshawn Wells around Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North, chasing him for roughly three blocks before he was caught near a home on 15th Avenue North near Cass Street.

Wells and his brothers are suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Michael Adams and 14-year-old Cordarion Hall in a baseball field near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Chadwick and Keondre are still sought by police.

Anyone with information about the location of the remaining two Wells brothers should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

See previous: 2 teens killed in North Nashville shooting
Three brothers indicted for double murder, police seek public's help
3 brothers sought for January double murder in North Nashville

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!