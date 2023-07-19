Suspect in January murder caught, 2 more suspects still at-large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of three brothers who are suspects in a double homicide shooting at a park in January was caught Tuesday after running from police.

Deshawn Wells, 20, is charged with murder after a grand jury indictment last month, along with 24-year-old Chadwick Wells and 21-year-old Keondre Wells.

Metro police say officers with the North Precinct, using information obtained by Officer Jean McCormack, spotted Deshawn Wells around Buchanan Street and 18th Avenue North, chasing him for roughly three blocks before he was caught near a home on 15th Avenue North near Cass Street.

Wells and his brothers are suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Michael Adams and 14-year-old Cordarion Hall in a baseball field near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Chadwick and Keondre are still sought by police.

Anyone with information about the location of the remaining two Wells brothers should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

