Suspects In Dickson County Deputy's Killing Due In Court

7:40 AM, Aug 28, 2018
DICKSON, Tenn. - A man and woman charged in the killing of a Dickson County deputy are expected to appear in court on Tuesday. 

Steven Wiggins will be transported to the Dickson County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. 

Back in May, authorities said Wiggins was pulled over by Sgt. Daniel Baker for driving a stolen vehicle. At some point, Wiggins allegedly opened fire, shooting Baker six times.  

Sheriff Says They 'Lost A Hero' When Deputy Was Killed

Investigators said Wiggins then placed Baker's body in his patrol cruiser and set the car on fire.  

Erika Castro-Miles has also been charged in Baker’s death. They've both pleaded not guilty.   

Wiggins and Miles also face federal charges in the case.  

