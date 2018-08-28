Suspects In Dickson County Deputy's Killing Due In Court

DICKSON, Tenn. - A man and woman charged in the killing of a Dickson County deputy are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Steven Wiggins will be transported to the Dickson County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m.

Back in May, authorities said Wiggins was pulled over by Sgt. Daniel Baker for driving a stolen vehicle. At some point, Wiggins allegedly opened fire, shooting Baker six times.

Sheriff Says They 'Lost A Hero' When Deputy Was Killed

Investigators said Wiggins then placed Baker's body in his patrol cruiser and set the car on fire.

Erika Castro-Miles has also been charged in Baker’s death. They've both pleaded not guilty.

Wiggins and Miles also face federal charges in the case.

