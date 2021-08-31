TDOT: 4 bridges impacted by flooding ‘damaged beyond repair'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four state-owned bridges that were impacted by the recent deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee were “damaged beyond repair” and will have to be rebuilt.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation shared the update Tuesday after more than a week of surveying the damage, clearing debris and making repairs.

TDOT said the following bridges will remain closed until new structures can be built. Repairs could take up to 12 months.

Humphreys County SR 230 Bridges over Hurricane Creek & Overflow – will remain closed

Hickman County SR 230 Bridge over the Piney River – will remain closed

Humphreys County SR 1 Bridge (Westbound Only) over Trace Creek – will remain closed

According to TDOT, the State Route 230 bridges over Hurricane Creek and overflow, which counts as two structures, have “major bridge scour” and roadway erosion. The SR 230 Bridge over the Piney in Hickman County has “significant damage” to its piers due to debris and scouring.

They said a fourth bridge, SR 1 over Trace Creek in Humphreys County, needs “significant repairs” but only to the westbound side, which remains closed. TDOT said there is scour under the pier, resulting in bridge settlement. Those design plans are ongoing. All traffic is being diverted to the eastbound side of the twin bridge, which TDOT said is safe.

TDOT said seven other locally owned bridges in Humphreys will remain closed until repair and/or replacement contracts can be put in place:

MM 5.23 East Blue Creek Road over Blue Creek

MM 4.26 East Blue Creek Road over Blue Creek

MM .17 Weed Lane over Blue Creek

MM 6.56 Bold Springs Road over Hurricane Creek

MM 5.45 Trace Creek Road over Trace Creek

MM 1.04 Bateman Branch Road over Bateman Branch

MM 4.14 Indian Creek Road over Little Hurricane Creek

Twenty people died when catastrophic flooding hit the region on August 21. In some areas, 17 inches of rain fell in just hours, causing devastating damage.