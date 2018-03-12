Teen Accused In Ky. School Shooting Appears In Court

Fair
HI: 52°
LO: 32°
BENTON, Ky. - The teenager accused of shooting and killing two students at a Kentucky high school has made an appearance in court.
Monday’s hearing would determine if Gabriel Parker should stay in circuit court or be transferred back to juvenile court.
We are in court for the hearing of 16 year old Gabriel Parker. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UZO8Ple6M7— Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) March 12, 2018
We are in court for the hearing of 16 year old Gabriel Parker. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UZO8Ple6M7
Parker has been accused killing 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope at Marshall County High School back in January.
According to officials, Parker first went into the band room to make sure his friends were there before walking into the school's common area and opening fire.
The 16-year-old also allegedly told detectives he wasn't bullied and that no event led up to the shooting. He just wanted to see how people would react.
Previous Stories:
2 Students Dead, 18 More Hurt In Kentucky School Shooting
TIMELINE: 2 Killed In KY School Shooting
Juvenile To Be Tried As Adult In Kentucky School Shooting