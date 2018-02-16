Teen Arraigned, Charged With Murder, First Degree Assault

Haze
BENTON, Ky. - The suspected 15-year-old shooter who opened fire inside a Marshall County, Kentucky high school was arraigned in court.
Gabriel R. Parker of Hardin, Kentucky, was arraigned in Marshall County Circuit Court Friday.
A Grand Jury returned an indictment on Tuesday, charging Parker with two counts of Murder and fourteen counts of First Degree Assault.
A total of 16 people were shot in the shooting at Marshall County High School on January 23, two of which died from their injuries.
Parker will be tried as an adult. However, Kentucky State Police officials said he will remain in the custody of the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice and will not be lodged as an adult as long as he is underage.
