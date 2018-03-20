18-Year-Old Charged In Disturbance At Antioch High School
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a disturbance at Antioch High School on National Walkout Day.
Metro Nashville Police said Fiacle Mugisha was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with aggravated rioting.
During the walkout on March 14, police said a few students took down an American flag and then jumped onto a school resource officer’s police car.
A student posted these videos of the outburst. (Warning: Videos may contain foul language)
The following day, students stood outside the school in protest and in solidarity a second time after their first attempt went south.
Police said nine other Antioch High School students – two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, four 15-year-olds, and one 14-year-old – face aggravated rioting charges in Juvenile Court.
Mugisha was held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
