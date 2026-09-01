Tenn. hunting, fishing license fee hikes back on the table as TWRA seeks more funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Wildlife officials are once again asking lawmakers to approve higher hunting and fishing license fees, arguing inflation and rising operating costs have made it harder for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) to maintain current services.

At a recent Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, agency officials presented data showing costs have increased roughly 40% over the last decade. TWRA hasn't increased license fees since 2015. "There's just a point where you have to have more money to provide the same level of service," Commission Chairman Greg Davenport said during the meeting.

TWRA Business Operations Deputy Director Frank Fiss said the agency is facing higher costs across nearly every part of its operation. "Boats, trucks, gravel, personnel, everything has gone up in price," Fiss said.

As a result, the commission is proposing a broad package of fee increases affecting many hunting and fishing licenses.

The proposal comes after a similar effort failed last year. Outdoor enthusiasts voiced concerns about the increases, and lawmakers ultimately urged TWRA to abandon the proposal. "I think a lot of hunters are going to be unhappy if they do raise it," hunter Matt Carey told NewsChannel 5 during last year's debate.

State Sen. Steve Southerland (R-Morristown), one of the lawmakers who opposed the increase, previously said during debate over the hike, "I cannot and will not vote for an increase."

Instead, lawmakers provided TWRA with a one-time $10 million funding boost and promised to explore additional funding options. However, agency leaders say those funds do not solve their long-term budget challenges.

Under the latest proposal, several common licenses would increase by roughly 25% to 50%, while others would rise more dramatically.

Basic resident licenses

License Current Proposed Hunting & Fishing License Annual $33 $42 Senior Hunting & Fishing Annual $4 $21 Fishing 1-Day $6 $9 County of Residence Fishing Except Trout Annual $10 $13 Trapping Annual $33 $42

The standard annual Hunting & Fishing License would increase by $9, from $33 to $42.

One of the largest proposed changes affects Senior Hunting & Fishing Annual licenses, which would rise from $4 to $21.

Sportsman licenses

License Current Proposed Sportsman Annual $165 $185 Youth Sportsman Annual $9 $12 Senior Sportsman Annual $49 $95

The Senior Sportsman Annual license would nearly double in cost under the proposal.

New supplemental licenses proposed

TWRA is also proposing several new supplemental licenses:



License Proposed Fee Bear Supplemental Annual $42 Deer Supplemental Annual $42 Elk Supplemental Annual $42 Turkey Supplemental Annual $42 Night Coyote & Bobcat Supplemental Annual $21

In addition, the Waterfowl Supplemental Annual license would increase from $37 to $42, while the South Holston Reservoir Supplemental Annual license would remain unchanged at $20.

Disability-related licenses would remain unchanged

Several licenses would not be affected by the proposal, including licenses for disabled veterans, wheelchair-restricted hunters, blind anglers, and other disability-related categories.



License Current Proposed Certified Intellectually Disabled Hunting & Fishing Permanent $10 No Change Hunting & Fishing Certified Physically or Mentally Disabled (Under 18) Annual $5 No Change Disabled Veteran Hunting & Fishing Permanent $10 No Change Permanent Wheelchair Restricted Hunting & Fishing Permanent $10 No Change Sport Fishing License Certified Blind Permanent $10 No Change Sport Fishing for Persons Receiving Social Security Benefits Due to Intellectual Disability Permanent $10 No Change

Lifetime Sportsman licenses would also increase

The proposal would raise Lifetime Sportsman licenses by approximately 12% across all age groups.



Category Current Proposed Under 3 years old $320 $358 Ages 3-6 $659 $738 Ages 7-12 $988 $1,107 Ages 13-50 $1,976 $2,213 Ages 51-64 $1,153 $1,291 Age 65 and older $329 $368 Adopted under age 13 within 3 years of adoption $320 $358

Some sportsmen support higher fees

Not everyone opposes the proposal.

Jayson Karst, owner of Finn's Tackle Shop in Nashville, said he has watched interest in fishing grow as the region's population has increased. "There's a lot more people wanting to try out fishing," Karst said.

Karst said many customers would be willing to pay more if the revenue translates into more enforcement on Tennessee waterways. "Many people say they'll pay extra and they've donated extra — they just want to see it enforced on some of the lakes," Karst said.

He said additional wildlife officers could make a noticeable difference and help ensure more people actually buy licenses. "More officers means more presence," Karst said.

The proposal must still clear the Government Operations Committee before any fee increases can take effect. Lawmakers rejected a similar request last year.

If approved, the new license rates would take effect in July.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.