Tenn. lawmakers plan marathon sessions to finalize dozens of bills before adjourning—Here's where a few stand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmakers are planning marathon sessions this week to wrap up their business before adjourning on Thursday or Friday, finalizing decisions on nearly 3,000 bills considered this session.

Vouchers

Gov. Bill Lee initially requested 20,000 additional slots for his Education Freedom Scholarships, also known as vouchers, but the legislature approved 15,000. The bill adds other requirements and changes the "hold harmless" provision as well. "Expansion is the solution to this problem," Sen. Ken Yager (R-Harriman) said during floor debate.

You can read more about the new law here.

TWRA Funding

An effort to provide the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency with permanent state funding instead of relying on license fees failed. "We need the TWRA to be successful," State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said during floor debate.

However, the agency received a one-time cash infusion. "In the budget, there’s $10 million of non-recurring funds that should go to TWRA. That should help patch that hole," State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said.

Immigration Bills

Tennessee Republicans introduced nine immigration-related bills this session. Two have already passed, including a measure making it a state crime to stay past a final deportation order and a requirement for local governments to use E-Verify for hiring.

One bill that would require the state to study how much is spent on undocumented immigrants failed.

Other immigration bills are still moving through the process. These include requirements for judges to abide by immigration orders, an English-only driver’s test for individuals in the state for at least two years, and verifying immigration status for anyone receiving public benefits.

A bill requiring schools to track immigration status is at an impasse between the House and Senate, with nothing scheduled for the legislation this week.

Deadly Force to Protect Property

A bill allowing the use of deadly force to protect against certain property crimes is still under consideration. The House and Senate do have different versions of this bill, that would have to be reconciled before the session adjourns.

"If deadly force is your last and only option to protect your private property, you can use it," Rep. Kip Capley said.

Banning PBM-owned Pharmacies

A measure that would ban pharmacies from owning pharmacy benefit managers remains alive this session. CVS has threatened to close all of its Tennessee locations if the bill passes. "This is not a simple bill, it’s not an easy bill," State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) said during committee debate.

"The profession has changed, and this vertical integration is tearing our profession apart. I mean surely you see that?" State Sen. Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) said.

Do you wish I highlighted a different bill in this summary of some of the proposals brought up during this session? Shoot me a message at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.