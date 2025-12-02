Tenn. Special Election 2025 : Live Updates

After months of political advertisements and campaign signs throughout Middle Tennessee, all attention turns to what political observers are calling a surprisingly competitive race in a historically Republican district.

A specially-called election will take place Tuesday in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, where Republican Matt Van Epps, Democrat Aftyn Behn and several independent candidates are competing to replace former Rep. Mark Green in Congress.

If you're unsure if you live in the 7th Congressional District, you can type your address into this website and it will tell you which Congressional district you live in.

POLL OPENING AND CLOSING TIMES:

All polls close at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Eligible voters in line by the time the polls close will be able to vote.

WHO CAN VOTE IN DISTRICT 7: