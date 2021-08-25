Tennessee flooding: 3 more counties eligible for FEMA aid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three additional Middle Tennessee counties have been added to the state’s disaster declaration and are now eligible for federal assistance.

Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that Dickson, Hickman and Houston counties will also be receiving federal aid to help with their recovery from this past weekend's catastrophic flooding.

“We are working closely with the federal government and community leaders to ensure Tennessee’s flood-impacted counties get the help needed to effectively rebuild and recover,” Gov. Lee said.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden approved Tennessee’s disaster declaration for Humphreys County. As of today, Tennessee has four counties eligible for federal aid.

You can apply here or call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY)

If you need immediate help, check with your local emergency management agency, volunteer agencies or call 211.

Federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help residents and business owners recover.

In memory of the lives lost this weekend, Gov. Bill Lee has called for the flags at the state capitol to fly at half-staff until Friday. Lee also signed an executive order Wednesday to provide additional relief efforts for the community and support for the Humphreys County School District.