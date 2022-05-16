Tennessee moms donating milk to feed babies in the NICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — — For months, a nationwide baby formula shortage, has had parents in a panic wondering how they'll be able to feed their children.

The situation has made mothers in Tennessee want to help. They are doing so by donating their breast-milk to the Mothers' Milk Bank of Tennessee.

While the bank does not donate to mothers directly for now, Dr. Susan B. Campbell, the executive director said it's something they're working towards.

"We're doing everything we can and hopefully this time next year we will have an outpatient program," she said.

For now, the milk is going to helping babies in the NICU at various hospitals across the state.

"We like to think that the milk we're sending for these premature babies is really more than nutrition it's a medicine. They're getting antibodies, they're getting protection against infections and it really helps them to grow, to thrive, and to go home sooner," she said.

Experts say studies show human milk can provide better outcomes for premature babies.

People interested in donating should check out the donation guidelines and process.

