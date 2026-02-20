Tennessee Republicans still pushing for Nashville Electric Service changes after ice storm response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers aren't backing down from plans to intervene in Nashville Electric Service operations following what they called an inadequate response to a recent ice storm, despite calls from Democrats to allow local officials time to complete their own investigation.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said he believes NES's CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin should be removed from her position. "I think the three stooges could have done a better job in preparing for the ice storm," McNally said. "There wasn't a proper response to that."

Republican leaders in both chambers of the Tennessee Legislature indicated they are still planning state-level intervention, though they have not yet revealed specific details. "We are waiting to see what Nashville does," McNally said.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said lawmakers are evaluating their options. "I'm sure we'll look at it and work through some issues and see what comes up -- but we're not going to play our cards just yet," Sexton said.

Two weeks ago, House Republicans mused about several potential changes, including converting NES from a public utility to a member-owned cooperative or reconstituting the board entirely. Governor Bill Lee didn't rule out the possibility either.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) pointed to the fact that NES's coverage area spills over into several surrounding counties, including Williamson County, which he represents. "There are a number of counties around that are served by NES yet they have no say on who the appointing authority is," Johnson said.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) said board changes remain a priority for him, since he represents Sumner County, who is also partially included in NES's coverage map. "I'm not going to be satisfied this session until my constituents have a voice on the NES board so that they have a board member at least that they can talk to, that they can reach out to when they have a concern with NES," Lamberth said.

Earlier this week, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell appointed an investigative committee to review NES's storm response. The committee includes former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, and former House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican.

When I asked whether Republicans would allow the mayor's committee time to complete its work, Sexton said the two bodies operate independently. "We appreciate [Mayor O'Connell] putting the board together, but we're not dictated by their timeline, they're not dictated by our timeline," Sexton said. "We're two totally independent bodies. They can do what they deem to be necessary, and we'll do what we deem necessary over the coming weeks."

The timing could create conflict, as O'Connell has requested a final report from his committee by August, which is long after the Legislature adjourns for the year. "We want to see something happen before we adjourn," McNally said.

House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said Democrats prefer the state step back until Nashville completes its review.

"I would like the state to defer to the local government to address this situation," Clemmons said. "That's the way to make policy, generally speaking, if you're not trying to score political points and make Nashville the enemy yet again."

Republicans have not yet filed specific legislation outlining their plans for NES.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.