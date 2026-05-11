Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office reminds voters of congressional candidate filing deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is reminding voters and prospective candidates that the qualifying deadline is approaching for congressional races under the state’s newly redrawn district map.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved revised congressional district boundaries on May 7 and established a special qualifying period for candidates seeking election to the U.S. House of Representatives. That qualifying period runs through noon Friday, May 15, 2026.

Gov. Bill Lee signed the new congressional maps into law last week after lawmakers approved the revised district boundaries during a special legislative session. The changes could help the GOP flip every congressional seat in the state.

Tennessee Democrats have already filed a federal lawsuit challenging the maps as racially gerrymandered.

The new maps significantly reshape several Middle Tennessee districts. Southeast Nashville, for example, is set to have its third different congressman in a decade, shifting from former Rep. Jim Cooper to Rep. Andy Ogles and now into Rep. Scott DesJarlais’ district under the new boundaries.

Maps of the revised congressional districts are available online through the state’s elections website.

Candidate nominating petitions are available through the State Division of Elections and local county election commission offices. The State Division of Elections is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while hours for local election offices vary by county and can be found through the Secretary of State’s website.

New candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters living within a county that is part of the district they are seeking to represent.

The original nominating petition must be filed with the State Division of Elections in Nashville by noon Friday.

Candidates who previously qualified for the 2026 congressional election may continue running in a newly drawn district if the district number remains the same, according to the release. Candidates who want to switch districts or withdraw from the race may do so by filing a notarized written statement with the State Division of Elections, attention Coordinator of Elections.

The General Assembly also approved funding to notify voters whose polling locations changed because of the redistricting process. Officials said most voters are not expected to see changes to their polling locations but encouraged Tennesseans to review mailed notices and verify their voter registration information before Election Day.