Tennessee State University Graduation 2023: Oprah Winfrey’s commencement speech inspires graduates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, over 600 students from Tennessee State University were awarded their bachelor's degrees, marking a significant milestone in their lives.

The ceremony was graced by TSU alumna, media mogul, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, who delivered an inspiring commencement speech to the graduates.

In her speech, Oprah emphasized the importance of making choices that reflect one's aspirations and not succumbing to fear.

She quoted Nelson Mandela, stating, "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears."

Oprah encouraged the graduates to trust their intuition and find their own paths in life. "When you can get quiet enough to listen, you can begin to instill the still small voice which is always representing the truth of you; from the noise of the world," Winfrey said.

Many of the graduates had overcome significant obstacles to reach this point in their academic journey.

41-year-old Ciarra Butler, is a single parent of two children. She said having a low GPA in high school and community college caused several universities to reject her.

However, TSU gave her a chance, and with determination, she achieved more than she could have imagined, becoming a member of several honor societies.

Oprah's speech resonated with Thomas Nase, who stated, "She gave a lot of people hope."

Ciarra Butler added, "You have to have faith in yourself when no one else has faith in you. You have to build yourself up in case no one else will."

Oprah's message of self-belief and perseverance echoed the sentiment of the graduates, who agreed that hard work pays off, and that one should never give up.

The university also took the opportunity to honor the class of 1973 alongside the 2023 graduates.

TSU's President, Glenda Glover, recognized Oprah's achievements and her love for humanity by presenting her with an honorary doctorate degree.

The gesture was a warm welcome back to her Alma mater. Oprah concluded her speech by encouraging the graduates to "step in love" as they embark on their new journeys, emphasizing that it is through love that one can change the world.

Oprah's words of wisdom and encouragement will undoubtedly remain with them as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.