Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases 'as supply allows'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) says it’s allowing counties to progress through each vaccination phase “as vaccine supply allows.”
TDH officials confirmed the update Friday, adding they would release more information Monday to discuss the state’s next steps and updates to its vaccination plan.
"As Tennessee continues working to protect those most at risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 and provide vaccinations as quickly as possible, counties may progress through each of the phases as vaccine supply allows,” the state said in part on Friday.
Thursday night, Montgomery County officials announced that anyone included in phases 2a and 2b and anyone 55-and-older could begin registering for appointments today.
Click here to read more about who’s included in phases 2a and 2b.
Currently, Metro is in Phase 1c of its vaccination plan, which includes pregnant women and those over the age of 16 who have high-risk medical conditions. Nashville is hosting its first mass vaccination event on Saturday.
Click here to find information about individual counties.
