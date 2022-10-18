'They should be grandfathered in:' Titans fan upset he'll have to pay up to keep season tickets in new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If Brandon Rolland's walls could talk, they'd probably yell Titan Up.

"Got Derrick Henry the King, got Keith Bullock back there," said Rolland. "I mean, I’m a diehard Titans fan. There’s nothing more exciting than watching the Titans play on Sunday, going out to the game and having a great time."

But to attend every home game of the Tennessee Titans, there's a step beyond just buying tickets. Fan have to own a personal seat license, or PSL.

"You do a one-time fee for each seat and then basically after that one-time fee, you have season tickets that you pay yearly," said Rolland. "I basically own that seat as long as the stadium’s there."

Ticket reps often sell the one-time PSL fee as a long-term investment, which is why Brandon bought two more seat licenses in 2020.

"They sell it as a lifetime experience," said Rolland. "I definitely didn’t think a stadium was coming anytime soon."

Then came the announcement Monday morning that the Titans were pursuing a new enclosed stadium on Nashville's East Bank. NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis asked the Titans CEO about new PSLs in the new stadium.

"We are working on a plan to respect and honor our existing season ticket members and PSL holders. That will include an opportunity to have first rights at future PSLs. We are working on a credit system," replied Burke Nihill, the CEO of the Tennessee Titans.

A spokesperson for the team followed back up with NewsChannel 5, clarifying that season ticket members will get the same amount of credit that they already paid for their current PSL.

That's not a big deal if fans just bought their seat license, but it especially hurts the Founding PSL members who bought it in 1999 for a much cheaper rate.

"I feel like they should be grandfathered in. They’re the heart and soul and backbone of the city and our team, and they deserve to be able to go in there and keep their PSLs and just have it completely transferred over," said Rolland.

Just by looking at Brandon's walls, it's easy to guess what he'll do. He's just worried that not every longtime fan will follow suit.

"I’m going to be at every game no matter what. I love the Titans, bringing my daughter out there and my wife. We just love going to every game," he said.

NewsChannel 5 heard from several founding season ticket members who are now retired and on a fixed income. One individual told us, he's loved coming to games for as long as the team has been in Nashville, but says if there's a big price difference between his credit and his new PSL price, his days as a season ticket holder are probably numbered.