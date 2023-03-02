Third suspect in Green Hills neighborhood attack arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another suspect in the Green Hills neighborhood attack where a woman was shot three times on Esteswood Drive was arrested Wednesday.

Jordan Green, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and felony gun possession, according to Metro police.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 30 attack where a 26-year-old woman was walking on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road when two men jumped out of a dark sedan and attempted to rob her of her cell phone.

The woman was shot three times in her arms and legs.

