Third suspect in Green Hills neighborhood attack arrested

Metro police
Jordan Green, 23
Posted at 8:40 PM, Mar 01, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another suspect in the Green Hills neighborhood attack where a woman was shot three times on Esteswood Drive was arrested Wednesday.

Jordan Green, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and felony gun possession, according to Metro police.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 30 attack where a 26-year-old woman was walking on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road when two men jumped out of a dark sedan and attempted to rob her of her cell phone.

The woman was shot three times in her arms and legs.

