'This is not okay.' Aayden Hayes' family begs people to safely store guns after 15-year-old kills 13-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grieving parents returned to the spot their youngest son was shot and killed just four days ago.

On Sunday morning, Aayden Hayes's parents and siblings visited Red Caboose Park in Bellevue where the community put on a prayer service.

Dozens of people bowed their heads for the 13-year-old victim of gun violence.

"Everything been 13, 18... 13, 18. They're not even going to have a chance to have families when they're old," said Jonathan Shaw, Hayes's father.

According to Metro Nashville Police, Hayes was shot in the park's parking lot when a fight between other kids escalated.

"Us, as parents, as adults, we have to teach these kids, this is not okay," said Hope Leach, Hayes' mother.

Police identified De'Anthony Osasosifo, 15, as the suspect. In addition to criminal homicide, he is charged with attempted criminal homicide for also shooting Hayes' 16-year-old.

Investigators said Osasosifo used a gun that was stolen from a car in Murfreesboro.

"I just want people to stop leaving your guns in your cars, because these kids are breaking into cars, and stealing guns and they ordering extra parts to put them on there to make them be a machine gun. Just stop. I'm done. Just stop. It's enough," Shaw said.

At the service, relatives of victims and survivors of gun violence in Nashville supported Hayes' family, including families from The Covenant School. One mother made a cross for the boy. People were encouraged to write messages on it and leave letters for the boy's loved ones.

According to our independent count, of the 31 homicides in Metro Nashville this year, this was the 12th with a victim 18 or younger and the 11th with a suspect 18 or younger.

"Even though it happened in Bellevue, it's happening everywhere. So, if my son has to be the example, I'm not going to rest, I'm not going to rest until everybody knows my baby's name... because that was my baby. That was my sweet boy and he is our angel."

There will be vigil for Aayden Hayes on Wednesday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Red Caboose Park. There is also a GoFundMe set up for anyone who wants to contribute to the family.