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Thomas Clardy expected to be released from prison today

Tennessee man who was released from prison, then sent back two years later, expected to walk free again today
Thomas Clardy expected to be released from prison today
WTVF
Thomas Clardy expected to be released from prison today
Thomas Clardy to be released from prison today
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thomas Clardy is expected to be released from prison today, as Gov. Bill Lee granted him a commutation of his sentence.

Clardy has been a free man once before, but had to return to prison when his overturned murder conviction was reversed by an appeals court.

Clardy was convicted in 2007 for the 2005 shooting death of a man at a Madison auto-repair shop.

The shooting injured two others. He spent nearly two decades maintaining his innocence. In 2023, his conviction was overturned. His lawyers argued no physical evidence linked him to the crime.

Two years later, he would return to prison because that decision was reversed.

Gov. Bill Lee granted executive clemency to 34 people; Clardy is one of them. He received a commutation of his sentence. All others received pardons.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

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