Three Nashville tornado sirens inoperable, storm incoming Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three tornado warning sirens in Nashville are inoperable as of Tuesday but are scheduled to be repaired next week.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management says their Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System has outages at 0 Conference Drive, 301 Berry Street and the intersection of McCrory Lane and Newsom Station Road.

Two of the inoperable sirens, listed on Conference Drive and McCrory Lane/Newsom Station Road, were damaged during the severe weather last month, according to the Nashville OEM. The Berry Street siren was tested at the start of April and discovered to be in need of repair.

Replacement parts are expected to arrive within the next week and follow up testing will be conducted once the repairs are complete.

All other tornado sirens are working properly, though you may not hear them while indoors if they are active "as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings," says the Nashville OEM. The system is designed to alert people who are outside to a tornado warning in the area.

